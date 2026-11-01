London's Arsenal defeated Liverpool 1-0 on November 1 at Anfield in Liverpool, England, in the ninth round of the Premier League. Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute. Thanks to this victory, Mikel Arteta's team moved ahead of Manchester City and took the top spot in the English championship standings.

Goal after Alisson's mistake

According to Interia Sport, Arsenal's scoring attack began with a mistake by home goalkeeper Alisson during the build-up. After the interception, Declan Rice played a pass across the penalty area, and Havertz finished the move with an accurate shot.

Liverpool tried to respond, but the visitors maintained their lead thanks to organized defending. In the 27th minute, Alexander Isak had an opportunity to equalize after a corner, but David Raya saved the shot. Later, the referee reviewed an incident involving Cody Gakpo falling in Arsenal's penalty area using VAR, but no foul was awarded.

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Wirtz's crossbar and a 14-year break

Florian Wirtz created another dangerous chance for the hosts: in the 39th minute, his free-kick struck the crossbar. In the second half, Liverpool continued to press but failed to score. Near the end of the match, Alexis Mac Allister and Jurrien Timber received yellow cards.

The victory was Arsenal's first at Anfield in an English league match since September 2, 2012. Before the game, the London side and Manchester City had the same number of points after eight rounds, while in the ninth round the Manchester club lost 0-1 to Brighton.

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