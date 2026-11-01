Polish tennis player Iga Świątek will not represent Poland at the United Cup and will begin the 2027 season at the WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane. Her coach Francisco Roig confirmed the decision, Interia Sport reports.

Preparation for the Australian Open

According to Roig, the team primarily took into account the preparation plan and competition schedule ahead of the Australian Open when making the decision. The coach noted that Świątek will not play in the United Cup, although representing Poland at this tournament is very important to her.

Poland is preparing to defend its United Cup title. Świątek was part of the tournament-winning team in January of the previous year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Brisbane debut

The WTA 500 tournament in Brisbane will be Świątek's first appearance in this competition. At the same time, the tennis player has already played at Pat Rafter Arena during the inaugural United Cup, when the first stage of the tournament was held on this court.

At that time, the Polish player defeated Yulia Putintseva, Belinda Bencic and Martina Trevisan. Earlier, Parsa Nemati reported on social network X that Maja Chwalińska had entered the United Cup. According to the publication, she had previously participated in this competition only in mixed doubles.

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