The first round of the 2026–27 V8 Superboats championship season was held in the town of Elmore in the Australian state of Victoria. The jet boat racing competition was sold out and marked the sport’s return to the state around 15 years after the closure of the track in Melton, west of Melbourne.

Elmore, with a population of about 850 people, hosted a V8 Superboats round for the first time. According to ABC News Australia, the new track was built at the Elmore Events Centre, a non-profit venue previously known primarily for agricultural field days, equestrian events, Scout activities and tractor pulls.

A new technical track

Construction of the track, one kilometre long, three metres wide and 750 millimetres deep, began less than a year ago. It was designed to test the drivers’ technical skills rather than just maximum speed. During the races, boats made mistakes in corners and drove onto islands, adding to the spectacle of the heats.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Elmore Events Centre executive manager Derek Shotton described the development of this area as a risky step for the venue, but said the positive response from athletes and spectators had confirmed its viability. According to him, jet boat racing is expected to contribute to the centre’s long-term stability.

Disturbed Racing Team victory

In the LS class, the Disturbed Racing Team from the Central Coast of New South Wales won, with driver Jade Atchison and navigator Erin Kearney competing for the team. Atchison compared the configuration of the new track to a karting circuit and noted that cornering technique is more important there than speed on long tracks.

Elmore will host two rounds per season over the next five years. Organisers are already considering changes ahead of the next races, including the construction of a third spectator embankment. The next start in Elmore is scheduled for 13 March; a tractor pull and lawn mower racing are also due to take place that day.

Read us on