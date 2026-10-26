Ross Smith defeated Martin Schindler 11:8 in the final of the Machineseeker European Darts Championship in Dortmund to claim the title at this tournament for the second time. He received £150,000 for the victory, Sky Sports reports.

Smith's advantage in the final

Smith won a tense opening part of the match before taking six legs in a row. Schindler was close to falling behind 2:9, but took advantage of his opponent's inaccurate finishing and produced a break, completing the leg in 20 darts.

In the next leg, Schindler again lost his throw, but then won four legs. During this stretch, he produced 116- and 127-point finishes and cut the deficit to 7:9. However, the opponents won the final three legs on throw, and Smith saw the match through to victory.

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Path to a second title

On his way to the final, Smith defeated Luke Woodhouse in the quarter-finals with an average of 107. In the semi-finals, he came back from 1:4 down against Gerwyn Price to win 11:7.

Smith had already become European champion in 2022. His current success made him the fifth player in history to win this tournament more than once. In September, he also won a World Series of Darts title, and the victory in Dortmund moved him up to sixth place in the world rankings.

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