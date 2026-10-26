Kenya’s women’s under-17 national team defeated Samoa 4:0 in the final Group E match and reached the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup in Morocco. Kenya finished third in the group with three points and advanced to the playoffs as one of the four best third-placed teams. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Four goals against Samoa

The match took place at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in the city of Salé. Forward Mwanakombo Bakari opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute. Before the break, in the 44th minute, Brenda Awuor doubled Kenya’s lead.

In the second half, Gaudencia Maloba scored the third goal in the 62nd minute, and two minutes later Bakari completed her brace. Lindey Weey missed a penalty late in the game, but the 4:0 victory was enough for Kenya to continue in the tournament.

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Path to the playoffs

Before the match against Samoa, Kenya suffered two defeats: 0:3 to China and 1:6 to the United States. In the match against the Americans, Weey scored Kenya’s first goal at this World Cup.

Thanks to the rout of Samoa, Kenya’s goal difference became minus four, which proved decisive in the battle for places among the best third-placed teams. China and the United States drew 1:1 in their parallel match and finished the group stage ahead of Kenya. This is Kenya’s second appearance at the women’s U-17 World Cup: at its debut tournament in 2024, the team did not advance beyond the group stage.

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