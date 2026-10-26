Sinner has decided not to end the tennis season early

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has decided to participate in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament, which will take place in December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The tournament was originally scheduled for October, but the organizers postponed it due to the security situation in the region and potential logistical challenges.

The extra time will allow the athlete to recover from a knee injury.

Sinner has not stepped onto the court since July, when he won Wimbledon. Despite missing the US Open and other major tournaments, the Italian remains the ATP No. 1, according to a source.

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic has withdrawn from the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to an injury to her right ankle. She won the Japanese tournament last year, so she will not be able to defend her title this season.

Elina Svitolina faced sexist insults after her breakup with Monfils — The Telegraph.

As a reminder, Svitolina explained what influenced her decision to split from Monfils.

Earlier, Monfils canceled his farewell tournaments following his breakup with Svitolina.

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