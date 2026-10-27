Emirati driver Rashid Al-Dhaheri will compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship for Dutch team Van Amersfoort Racing in the 2027 season. He will become the first representative of the UAE to compete at this level of motorsport, The National reports.

Formula 3 is the third-tier series after Formula 1 and Formula 2. Its races are held during ten Formula 1 Grand Prix race weekends. Van Amersfoort Racing is known for working with young drivers, including Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen.

Results ahead of his debut

In 2026, the 18-year-old Al-Dhaheri finished fourth in the FIA Formula Regional European Championship, a series that precedes Formula 3. Racing for France's R-ace GP, he secured three victories, eight podiums and set the fastest lap. The driver retained a chance of winning the title until the final round.

At the opening round in Austria, Al-Dhaheri won the second race after starting from 11th position. The driver who crossed the finish line first was penalized for a false start. Two podiums at the Spa round in May made Al-Dhaheri the first Emirati to lead an FIA championship. He later won at Monza after starting eighth, and at the Hungaroring he took pole position and victory.

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In the second half of the season, first-lap contacts at Paul Ricard and Imola prevented him from scoring points in both races. His teammate Emanuele Olivieri ultimately won the title, while Al-Dhaheri finished the season in fourth place.

Preparing for Formula 3

Al-Dhaheri has been part of Mercedes' junior programme since 2025. According to him, the German brand helped him choose a team for his move to Formula 3. The driver said his main goal for his debut season is to continue developing as a driver.

The 2027 Formula 3 season will begin in March in Bahrain. Al-Dhaheri plans to prepare for the new tracks with the help of a simulator and data analysis, as Formula 3 race weekends feature only one practice session before qualifying.

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