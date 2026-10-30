In China, the Migu platform removed from its schedule the match between Racing Santander and Real Madrid that had been planned for Sunday. As Interia Sport reports, this happened amid a reaction to an old remark by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé about memes depicting him as resembling a Chinese dictator.

The footballer’s apology

Mbappé apologized to people in China and Chinese communities in other countries. He called his remark unfortunate, said that he had not intended to offend anyone, and also stated his respect for the Chinese people and their history.

Real Madrid and La Liga also issued official apologies. The footballer’s remark was made last season, but drew attention again ahead of this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony.

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Broadcasting contract

According to Mundo Deportivo, citing Vozpopuli sources, the value of La Liga’s television rights in China through 2030 could reach €400 million. Migu has a contract to broadcast all 380 matches of each season through 2030. At the time of Interia Sport’s publication, the platform had kept the other nine matches of the round in its broadcast schedule.

The outlet also reports that Mbappé’s advertising contracts on the Chinese market may be valued at around €7 million. According to the source, La Liga president Javier Tebas met with Yao Jing, China’s ambassador to Spain, in an effort to resolve the situation.

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