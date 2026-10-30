Motor Lublin defeated Cracovia 2:1 in a match of the 13th round of Poland's PKO BP Ekstraklasa, held on October 30 in Krakow. The hosts opened the scoring, but the visitors scored twice before halftime and held on to their lead. Interia Sport reported on the course of the match.

Three goals in the first half

Cracovia took the lead in the 13th minute: after an opponent's attempt to clear the ball, Aydin Hasić struck it, and the ball bounced off the turf, hit the post and went into Gasper Tratnik's net.

Motor equalised in the 23rd minute. Following Fabio Ronaldo's corner, a scramble ensued in the hosts' penalty area, and Tin Plavotić scored his first goal for the Lublin club. In the 40th minute, the visitors took the lead: Rony Lopes finished an attack after a pass from M'Baye Ndiaye.

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Cracovia's attempts after the break

In the second half, Cracovia attacked more actively but failed to restore parity. In the 55th minute, Hasić missed the target after a pass from Vincent Burelle. Later, Martin Minchev hit the post with a shot from around 15 metres, and in the 71st minute Tratnik saved a powerful strike from Hasić.

Motor also had opportunities to extend their lead: Karol Czubak took several shots, but Cracovia goalkeeper Sebastian Madejski did not concede. In stoppage time, players from the two teams became involved in a scuffle after an incident involving Gustav Henriksson and Tratnik, but the score did not change.

Changes at the hosts' club

The match took place on the day Murat Çolak left his post as Cracovia president after three and a half months in the role. According to match statistics, the hosts had more possession — 51% to 49% — but Motor registered more shots on target, eight to six.

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