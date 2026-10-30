Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated Kyiv’s “Obolon” 2–0 in a Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 11 game. The match took place at “Arena Lviv.”

Alisson was the star of the match, scoring twice. The Brazilian found the back of the net in the 70th and 85th minutes.

Thanks to the victory, the “Miners” returned to first place in the league standings.

The other matches of the 11th round will take place on October 31, November 1, and November 2.

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced the roster for November’s friendly matches against Japan and Singapore. The 26-player roster includes two players from Donetsk’s “Shakhtar”—midfielder Marlon Gomes and forward Alisson Santana. For both, this is their first call-up to Brazil’s senior national team.

Donetsk’s Shakhtar and Kyiv’s Dynamo have announced their starting lineups for the Round of 16 match in the 2026/27 Ukrainian Cup. The coaching staffs of both teams have decided on the players who will start the match.

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Mykola Shaparenko commented on his team’s 0–3 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Cup. The player acknowledged that the Kyiv team failed to put on a decent performance, and Taras Mykhavko’s red card in the first half significantly complicated the situation.

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