Wales’ women’s rugby team defeated Japan 29-5 in Kumagaya, securing their second consecutive win over the hosts in the WXV Global Series. The team finished the tournament with three victories, with its only defeat coming against the United States, BBC Sport reports.

Five tries for Wales

Wales opened the scoring in the first 15 minutes thanks to a try by winger Nel Metcalfe, which Japan answered with a try by hooker Moe Nagaoka following a maul. Before half-time, the Welsh increased their lead: Kelsey Jones scored a try after a line-out, while Amy Williams took advantage of space on the wing. Lleucu George converted two tries.

In the second half, Sisilia Tuipulotu scored Wales’ fourth try, earning the team a bonus point. Later, Williams completed a double after a pass from Alex Callender and play by Lisa Neumann on the wing.

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Defence while short-handed

Late in the game, Wales were down to 13 players: Kira Bevan and Hannah Dallavalle received yellow cards. Bevan was penalised for an infringement after the team had already received a warning, while Dallavalle was penalised for hair pulling. Japan tried to use their numerical advantage in the closing minutes, but Wales’ defence held firm, and Callender made the decisive turnover.

For Wales, these are their first two consecutive Test-match wins since June 2024. Before the match against South Africa, Sean Lynn’s team had not won nine Test matches. Japan, meanwhile, have not won since May and have yet to secure their first victory under head coach Toshizumi Kitagawa.

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