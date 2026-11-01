Runner Ciara Mageean dies at 34 — BBC Sport

Northern Irish runner Ciara Mageean, a European champion and two-time Olympian for Ireland, has died at the age of 34. BBC Sport reported the athlete's death. Mageean was from Portaferry in Northern Ireland.

Cancer diagnosis

In July last year, Mageean said she had been diagnosed with cancer. BBC Sport cites this information in its report on the track and field athlete's death.

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A statement published on Mageean's social media said that she died at 6:30 a.m. surrounded by loved ones. The message described her as a beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and an inspiration to many, adding that she would be deeply missed.

European title and Olympics

Mageean became European champion in 2024. She represented Ireland at the Olympic Games twice.

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