In Poland, Lech Poznań defeated Wisła Kraków 3-1. After the match, the Poznań team's head coach, Niels Frederiksen, addressed the footballers in the dressing room and recalled the controversy that arose after his previous emotional speech.

The coach’s ironic response

As Interia Sport reports, a week earlier Frederiksen’s words after the victory over Legia caused a stir in the Polish football community. Using profanity, the coach said that the opponents had a whole week to prepare, while his team did not have that time, but won again.

Marek Papszun, commenting on Frederiksen’s words, called them a display of disrespect. He also suggested that a Polish coach in Denmark could face trouble for a similar statement.

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Boniek’s reaction

After the match against Wisła, Frederiksen told the players that this time he had to watch his words, but again used a profanity, saying that the team had beaten its opponents. His remark drew an approving reaction from the footballers.

Former president of the Polish Football Association Zbigniew Boniek reacted to the video on social network X with the word “Grande.” He later published another post in which he wrote that he had always liked intelligent people with a sense of humor, without specifying whom exactly he meant.

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