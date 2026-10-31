Pakistan won the toss and chose to field in the final of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi invited the opponents to bat first in the contest.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis had previously won every toss in the tournament, but that streak ended in the final. As Dawn reports, Pakistan made one change to their lineup: all-rounder Faheem Ashraf came in for Shadab Khan.

Changes to the lineups

The Pakistan Cricket Board said that Shadab Khan would not play in the final for medical reasons. He was struck by a bouncer in the fifth ODI match against Sri Lanka.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sri Lanka also made one change to their lineup: off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana replaced Eshan Malinga.

Road to the final

Pakistan reached the final after three consecutive victories: the team defeated Sri Lanka by 37 runs, England by 87 runs, and then beat the English by one wicket. In the final group-stage match, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets, restricting the hosts to 110 runs. Dilshan Madushanka then took five wickets for 34 runs.

After an opening defeat to Pakistan, Sri Lanka successfully chased a target of 430 runs against England in Rawalpindi and won by two wickets. The finalists recorded one win each in their head-to-head group-stage meetings.

Read us on