Carlos Alcaraz wins ATP 500 tournament in Vienna — Interia Sport

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, Austria, defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur in the final — 6:1, 6:4. The title match took place on November 1 at the Wiener Stadthalle. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Alcaraz's first title in Vienna

Alcaraz won the competition at Vienna's Wiener Stadthalle for the first time. It was also his second indoor title on the main ATP Tour, the publication notes. De Minaur was playing for his first title in the Austrian capital but lost in two sets in the decisive match.

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Road to the final

In the semifinals, Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6:4, 7:6(2). Another tournament favorite, Alexander Zverev, unexpectedly lost to de Minaur — 4:6, 6:1, 6:7(4).

The then-defending champion of the Vienna tournament, Jannik Sinner, did not defend his title due to an injury that caused him to end his 2026 season early. According to the publication, in the live rankings Zverev had 9,550 points, Sinner had 100 fewer, and Alcaraz had 6,100.

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