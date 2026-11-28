Kyiv's Dynamo suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of Odesa's Chornomorets in a Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 14 game. The match at Valeriy Lobanovskyi Stadium ended with a score of 0–2.

In the first half, the Kyiv team had a significant advantage and created dangerous chances, but failed to capitalize on their opportunities. In the 40th minute, the match was interrupted due to an air raid alert. After play resumed, Dynamo continued to attack, while the Odessa team relied on counterattacks.

The scoring opened in the 88th minute. Following a corner kick, the ball found its way to Marian Farina, who sent it into the Kyiv team’s net with a one-touch shot. In the 90+2nd minute, Daniel Alefirenko found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and doubled Chornomorets’ lead.

After 14 rounds, Dynamo is in third place in the standings with 26 points, trailing the leader—Donetsk’s Shakhtar—by four points. “Chornomorets” has earned 12 points and is in 12th place.

Kyiv Dynamo center back Kristian Bilovar missed the 13th-round Ukrainian Premier League match against Obolon due to injury. The 25-year-old player was unable to help the team due to health issues, not because of a decision by the coaching staff.

As a reminder, Yarmolenko is preparing to end his playing career and take on a new role at Dynamo.

We previously reported that Yarmolenko signed a new contract with Dynamo.

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