Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes of France's Paris Saint-Germain has been sidelined due to a thigh injury.

Doctors diagnosed the player with a thigh muscle strain. Mendes is currently training on an individual program. He will likely be unable to play in PSG’s match against Lorient in the French league.

Mendes is the third major injury setback for the French powerhouse. Strikers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué were previously sidelined by injuries. Both players tore their cruciate ligaments and are out for the rest of the season.

This season, Nuno Mendes has played nine matches across all competitions but has yet to score or assist. The Portuguese defender’s contract with PSG runs through the summer of 2029.

This was reported by the club’s press office.

In Paris, France, PSG played to a 2-2 draw with Roma in their fifth-round Champions League match. The French club, which had been leading the standings and was on a 12-game winning streak heading into the match, dropped points for the first time in this season’s competition. The match at Parc des Princes took place on November 25, 2026.

In London, United Kingdom, Chelsea defeated France’s Paris Saint-Germain 1–0 in a Women’s Champions League match. Veerle Burman scored the decisive goal late in the match, slotting the ball past the near post after a corner kick.

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