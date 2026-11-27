Andriy Lunin, the Ukrainian goalkeeper for Real Madrid, received a new car as part of the club’s partnership agreement with the German automaker BMW. The soccer player chose an M5 sports sedan with a price tag starting at 169,300 euros.

This was reported on the Madrid club’s official website. The ceremony to present the cars to the players took place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Éder Militão chose the same model. The BMW M5 is equipped with a hybrid powertrain producing 727 horsepower. The car accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

This isn’t the first such gift for Lunin. Last season, as part of a similar promotion, the Ukrainian goalkeeper also chose a BMW M5.

Real Madrid’s partnership with the German automaker has been in place since 2022. Under the terms of the partnership, the club’s players receive new cars every year.

Source: Real Madrid

Real Madrid has secured a spot in the Champions League playoffs: the standings after Matchday 5.

As a reminder, Yushchenko, Akhmetov, Gordon, and the Usyk brothers showed their support for Shakhtar ahead of the match against Fenerbahçe.

Earlier, Arda Turan called the match against Fenerbahçe the worst for Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Turkey’s Fenerbahçe defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar 1–0 in a Matchday 5 fixture of the Champions League group stage. The match took place in London, United Kingdom, at Stamford Bridge, and the only goal was scored in the second half by Vedat Muriqi.

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