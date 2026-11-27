On November 27, 2026, the first stage of the 2026–27 Skeleton World Cup season kicked off in Altenberg, Germany. During the competition, a banner featuring the logo of Russia’s “Gazprom”—a company linked to the financing of Russian volunteer units participating in the war against Ukraine—was spotted on the track. The organizers likely used a promotional banner left over from previous years.

The first stage of the Skeleton World Cup is taking place in the German city of Altenberg. The competition will run from November 27 to 29. It is here that athletes begin their quest for the first points of the new season. During the event, a banner featuring the logo of the Russian company “Gazprom” was spotted on the track. Thus, the Russian energy giant’s branding has once again appeared on the international sports stage.

According to preliminary estimates, the banner may have been left over from previous years. There is currently no confirmation that “Gazprom” has once again become a sponsor of the competition or that the organizers specifically placed its advertisement for this stage. However, the company’s logo was visible during the tournament and could be seen by participants and spectators.

Why the “Gazprom” logo raises questions

Gazprom is one of Russia’s largest energy companies. It plays a significant role in the Russian economy, and revenues from the energy sector are one of the main sources of funding for the Russian state budget.

The company and its affiliated entities are also linked to the support of Russian paramilitary groups. In particular, European Union sanctions documents state that the private military companies “Potok” and “Fakel” were established and financed by the Russian energy corporation “Gazprom.” Their units participated in hostilities against Ukraine.

As a result, sanctions are in place against “Gazprom” and certain companies affiliated with it. These sanctions were imposed by Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and other countries. At the same time, the sanctions apply to specific legal entities, structures, and types of activities, so one should not assume that all companies within the group have the same status. The appearance of such a company’s logo at international sporting events once again raises questions about how organizers use old promotional materials and whether they verify the symbols seen by athletes and spectators.

Geraskevich previously accused the IOC of giving a false response regarding aid to Ukraine

In light of this story, it is worth recalling another statement by Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich regarding the International Olympic Committee. The athlete said that the IOC provided false information in response to an official inquiry from British sports journalist Duncan McKay regarding generators for Ukrainian sports facilities.

According to Geraskevich, during the Olympic Games, he offered to help Ukraine with generators. The equipment in question was intended to support the operation of sports infrastructure during power outages. However, the athlete claims that no one contacted him after this offer, and Ukraine did not receive the generators.

Later, journalist Duncan McKay informed Geraskevich that he had sent an official request to the IOC regarding this assistance. In its response, the committee allegedly stated that it had contacted the athlete, but that he had declined the offered generators.

Geraskevich denied this information and stated that he had not received any such offer. “I received a message from Duncan McKay, a journalist well-known in the Olympic movement. This was back during the Olympic Games; I had asked the IOC to help Ukraine with generators for our sports facilities. I reminded them several times afterward that the IOC had never actually provided these generators, and no one had contacted me about them,” the athlete said.

He also explained that the IOC’s response to the journalist came as a surprise to him. “And Duncan wrote to me that he had sent an official request to the IOC regarding these generators. He received a reply stating that the IOC had supposedly contacted me, and that I had supposedly declined them. Although, of course, no one contacted me, and no generators were offered.

In other words, the IOC simply lied in response to the journalist’s official inquiry. This is probably the only thing I’ve heard about any communication between the IOC and me since the Olympics,” Geraskevich stated. Thus, the incident with the “Gazprom” banner has become yet another reason to draw attention to the presence of Russian symbols and Russia-linked entities in international sports. At the same time, the circumstances surrounding the appearance of the advertising banner in Altenberg and whether it was part of an existing sponsorship agreement require a separate explanation from the organizers.

Latvian athletes Kamila Krustina and Renars Jumikis refused to be photographed with Russian athletes during the Junior World Skeleton Championships.

Skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich delivered a speech in the Verkhovna Rada. The athlete called for stripping International Olympic Committee member Serhiy Bubka of his title of Hero of Ukraine and imposing sanctions against him.

Read us on