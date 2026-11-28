Luhansk’s “Zorya” and Kyiv’s “Obolon” played to a 0–0 draw in a Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 14 game. The Luhansk team had the upper hand in terms of the number of attacks and created several dangerous chances, but were unable to score.

The match took place at the Kolos Stadium in Kovalevka. Obolon played what was nominally a home game on neutral ground due to the poor condition of the turf at their own stadium.

In the first half, the Kyiv team threatened the opponent’s goal twice following attacks involving Denys Teslyuk, while Zorya responded with shots by Vladlen Yurchenko and Serhiy Boiko, which failed to find the net.

After the break, the Luhansk team continued to press. Artem Nesterenko, Ihor Horbach, and Pylyp Budkivskyi created dangerous chances, but were unable to convert them. Toward the end of the match, Obolon goalkeeper Nazarii Fedorivskyi made several key saves, notably on shots by Yurchenko and Gorbach.

As a result, Obolon earned a crucial point in the fight to stay in the UPL, while Zorya missed an opportunity to close the gap on the league leaders.

Kyiv Dynamo center back Kristian Bilovar missed the Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 13 game against Obolon due to injury. The 25-year-old player was unable to help the team due to health issues, not because of a decision by the coaching staff.

As a reminder, Yarmolenko is preparing to end his playing career and take on a new role at Dynamo.

We previously reported that Yarmolenko signed a new contract with Dynamo.

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