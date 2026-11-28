HC “Odeshchina” defeated “Dnipro” in a Ukrainian Hockey Championship game, beating their opponent on the road 4–2. The Odessa team capitalized on three power plays, which proved to be the key to their success.

The visitors took control of the game as early as the first period. At the 11-minute mark, Arkhipenko opened the scoring, and just before the end of the first period, Tselogorodtsev extended “Odeshchina’s” lead by scoring on a power play.

In the second period, Tselogorodtsev scored his second goal, again taking advantage of a power play. “Dnipro” responded with a goal by Zhovtyak late in the period, cutting the deficit to two goals.

In the third period, Dvornik extended the visitors’ lead to 4–1, but just 46 seconds later, Zhurenko scored on a power play to keep the game close. Despite the home team’s attempts to mount a comeback, “Odesshchyna” held on for the victory.

Dnipro — Odeshchyna — 2–4 (0–2, 1–1, 1–1)

Goals: Arkhipenko (11:21), Tselogorodtsev (19:05, power play), Tselogorodtsev (27:45, power play), Zhovtyak (38:41), Dvornik (49:52), Zhurenko (50:38, power play).

The U.S. and Canadian national teams will face off in the final of the Women’s World Hockey Championship in Herning, Denmark. The Americans crushed Finland 5–0 in the semifinals, while the Canadian team defeated Sweden 3–0.

Germany is considering withdrawing as host of the 2027 World Hockey Championship, scheduled for May. The reason is a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which ordered the International Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian national teams of all age groups to return to international competition.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Russian and Belarusian hockey players will not compete in the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta. The tournament is scheduled to take place in late December and early January.

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