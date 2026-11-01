Polish volleyball player Magdalena Stysiak was named the best player of a Brazilian Superliga match in which her club Osasco/Sao Cristovao Saude defeated Sancor Seguros 3:0. The opposite scored 26 points, Interia Sport reports.

Victory without dropping a set

The third-round match ended with Osasco/Audax winning in three sets. The second set was the closest, with the hosts winning 28:26. In the other two sets, Sancor Seguros did not score 20 points.

According to the outlet, Stysiak converted 59% of her attacks and made 11 defensive actions. After the match, she received the individual MVP award.

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Start of the season at a new club

Osasco/Sao Cristovao Saude became the first club in the career of 25-year-old Stysiak outside Europe. In mid-October, the team featuring the Polish volleyball player won the Brazilian Super Cup.

After three league matches, Osasco/Sao Cristovao Saude has the maximum number of points. SESC-RJ, Praia Clube and Sesi Bauru have the same result at the start of the tournament.

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