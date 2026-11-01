In Falkirk, Scotland, Falkirk defeated Celtic 2-0 in a Scottish Premiership match. It was the hosts' first victory over Celtic since 2007, Sky Sports reports.

Two goals before the break

Ethan Ross opened the scoring in the third minute. Ryan Strain delivered a cross into the penalty area, and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers unsuccessfully cleared the ball straight to Ross, who sent it into the net.

Scott Tanser doubled Falkirk's lead in the 38th minute. He beat Carter-Vickers and struck into the bottom corner. Another goal by the hosts after the break was disallowed: VAR confirmed a handball by Jacob Merrell before the ball crossed the goal line.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bain's saves and the league standings

Celtic had opportunities to reduce the deficit: Camilo Duran hit the post and also failed several times to beat goalkeeper Scott Bain. The Falkirk goalkeeper, who previously played for Celtic, saved efforts from Duran, Hassem Hassan, James Forrest, Benjamin Nygren and other visiting players.

At the end of the match, Celtic increased the pressure but could not score. Following this victory, Falkirk moved up to fourth place in the Premiership and extended their winning run to four matches. Celtic remained leaders, four points ahead of Rangers, but having played one match more.

Read us on