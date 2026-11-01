In Dubai, UAE, the seventh annual Dubai Ride cycling event brought together a record 41,836 participants. According to the Dubai Media Office, this is the highest figure in the event's history. For the event, Sheikh Zayed Road was closed to vehicle traffic on the morning of November 1 and turned into a cycling route, The National reports.

Two routes through the city

Participants could choose one of two routes. The 12-kilometer route ran along Sheikh Zayed Road, passing the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Water Canal. The 4-km family route went through Downtown Dubai, past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa.

The free event began at 6:15 a.m. Dubai Ride is not a timed competition, so cyclists completed the distances at their own pace. Separate starting areas were set up for people with disabilities, and adapted bicycles and handcycles were provided.

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Growth in participant numbers

This year's result exceeded the 2025 record, when 40,327 people took part in Dubai Ride, by 1,509 participants, or approximately 3.7%. Compared with 2024, when 37,130 cyclists took part in the ride, the number of participants increased by nearly 13%.

Dubai Ride became one of the first events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which marks its tenth anniversary this year. The initiative was launched in 2017; it encourages residents and visitors to the emirate to engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes daily for 30 days. The program will run from October 31 to November 29 and will include free classes and community sports events.

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