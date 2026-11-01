Argentina's Boca Juniors defeated River Plate 1-0 in the Superclásico at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. The visitors finished the match with nine players after two sendings-off. This was reported by Buenos Aires Times.

Di Lollo's goal

Defender Lautaro Di Lollo scored the decisive goal in the 27th minute for Boca Juniors. He headed the ball into the net and secured victory for his team in the 15th, penultimate round of the Clausura tournament.

The match was attended by around 50,000 Boca supporters. The hosts took advantage of their numerical superiority and held on to the narrow lead until the final whistle.

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Two sendings-off for River Plate

River Plate were reduced in numbers as early as the ninth minute, when defender Lucas Martínez Quarta received a red card. In the 79th minute, Gonzalo Montiel was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The victory lifted Boca Juniors to second place in Clausura Group A and returned the team to first position in the annual table, strengthening its bid to qualify for the 2027 Copa Libertadores. River Plate remained fourth in Group B but dropped to eighth place in the annual standings, where three spots in the tournament are at stake.

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