Polish volleyball player Aleksandra Szczygłowska has headed to the United States, where she will play for LOVB Minnesota, a Minneapolis-based team that has not yet played an official match. The club is set to debut in the American professional women's volleyball league, League One Volleyball, in 2027.

First foreign club

On November 1, Szczygłowska posted a photo on social media with several suitcases and announced that she was heading to LOVB Minnesota. As Interia Sport reports, the 28-year-old athlete was announced as the team's new player in July 2026.

For Szczygłowska, this will be her first club experience outside Poland. During her senior career, she played only for Polish teams: Budowlani Toruń, UNI Opole, BKS Stal Bielsko-Biała and KS DevelopRes Rzeszów. The outlet also describes her as the captain of Poland's women's national team, coached by Stefano Lavarini.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

League One Volleyball expansion

LOVB Minnesota will become one of four new League One Volleyball clubs in 2027. Along with the Minneapolis team, LOVB Miami, LOVB Los Angeles and San Francisco Signal are set to join the league.

League One Volleyball currently features six teams: LOVB Austin, LOVB Salt Lake, LOVB Atlanta, LOVB Houston, LOVB Nebraska and LOVB Madison. The Minneapolis team will be coached by Cesar Hernandez Gonzalez.

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