In Australia, North Melbourne defeated Richmond 15.11 (101) — 5.3 (33) to secure first place in the regular season of the AFLW, the women's Australian Football League. The team became the first in the competition's history to finish atop the ladder for three consecutive seasons.

Victory over Richmond

The match was held on Saturday at Windy Hill. North Melbourne captain Jasmin Garner recorded 28 disposals and kicked a goal. Her performance strengthened her position in the race for the league's best and fairest award, ABC News Australia reports.

North Melbourne finished the campaign with 11 wins and one loss. The team won matches by an average margin of 43.2 points and earlier in the season thrashed second-placed Geelong by 73 points.

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Richmond scored two of the first three goals of the match, but North Melbourne then responded with seven in a row. For the winners, Ash Riddell recorded 32 disposals, while Tahlia Randall kicked three goals. Monique Conti recorded 33 disposals for Richmond.

St Kilda ends season with a defeat

In another match, St Kilda lost to Port Adelaide 7.3 (45) — 7.9 (51). It was the team's 11th defeat in a season it finished with one win and 11 losses.

St Kilda coach Nick Dal Santo left his post midway through the season, and the club is conducting an independent review of the program. Port Adelaide drew level on points with eighth-placed Hawthorn, but has a significantly worse percentage and will not qualify for the finals series.

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