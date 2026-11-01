Suzuki error earns Fulham draw with Aston Villa — Sky Sports

Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Fulham in a Premier League match at Villa Park on October 31. The hosts were leading after a goal by Nicolas Jackson, but goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made an error following Alex Iwobi's corner and scored an own goal.

Missed penalty and Jackson's goal

In the 15th minute, Aston Villa were awarded a penalty: after reviewing the incident, the referee ruled that Sander Berge had handled the ball in the penalty area. John McGinn hit the crossbar.

Soon afterwards, Suzuki saved his team after a Fulham counterattack, tipping Oscar Bobb's shot over the crossbar with one hand. In the 39th minute, the hosts finally opened the scoring: an error by Timothy Castagne allowed Yohan Manzambi to set up Jackson for a shot. The forward beat the defenders and fired past Bernd Leno. It was Jackson's eighth goal in 10 matches, Sky Sports reports.

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The goalkeeper's decisive error

In the second half, Leno saved the ball after Victor Lindelof directed Ian Maatsen's shot towards goal. Suzuki prevented Gonzalo Garcia from converting Matty Cash's pass and later parried Iwobi's close-range header.

However, after Iwobi's corner, Aston Villa's goalkeeper failed to hold the ball, which slipped through his hands and crossed the goal line. Late in the game, Suzuki saved a shot from Antonee Robinson, while Pau Torres missed with a header from a promising position. The teams finished the match with one point each.

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