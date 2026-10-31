GKS Katowice in Poland defeated Widzew Łódź 3:2 in a match of the 13th round of the Ekstraklasa. The hosts’ midfielder Bartosz Nowak scored all three goals for his team — in the 33rd, 59th and 65th minutes, Interia Sport reports.

Home side’s advantage

Nowak’s first goal resulted from a GKS attack behind Widzew’s defensive line. Ilya Shkurin received a pass, chose not to shoot himself and sent the ball into the centre of the penalty area, where Nowak opened the scoring. By halftime, the Katowice team was leading 1:0.

After the break, Nowak scored twice more. In the 65th minute, he completed his hat-trick, and GKS took a three-goal lead. The hosts had nine shots, six of them on target, while Widzew had more possession — 64% to 36%.

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Widzew cut the deficit

The team from Łódź did not stop fighting after the score reached 0:3. In the 70th minute, Steve Kapuadi scored Widzew’s first goal, and four minutes later Karol Świderski reduced the deficit to one goal. The visitors had 13 shots, four of them on target, but were unable to equalise.

After 13 matches, GKS Katowice climbed to fifth place in the standings. Widzew have 11 points and sit in 14th place.

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