Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez defeated Frenchman Christian Mbilli by unanimous decision in a fight for the WBC super middleweight title held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Alvarez reclaimed the WBC world championship title.

Judges’ scores

The judges awarded Alvarez the victory with scores of 115:112, 116:111 and 117:110. The 36-year-old Mexican was fighting for the first time in more than a year. In the bout, he worked on counterattacks and landed accurate body shots.

Mbilli tried to impose a high pace on his opponent and applied constant pressure. At the same time, Alvarez landed more accurate punches. In the seventh round, the Mexican landed an uppercut that caused his opponent to stagger.

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Return after defeat

For Alvarez, this fight marked a return after his defeat to American Terence Crawford in September 2025. At that time, Crawford defeated him by unanimous decision, and Alvarez lost his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Mbilli, 31, became the full WBC champion after Crawford left the division. He had previously held the interim WBC title. Before facing Alvarez, the Cameroon-born fighter had 29 wins and one draw. The loss to Alvarez was the first of his professional career.

After the victory, Alvarez’s record stands at 64 wins, three losses and two draws.

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