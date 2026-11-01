Milan beat Inter 3-1 in Serie A derby — Dawn

In Milan, Italy, Milan defeated Inter 3-1 in a Serie A match. Diego Moreira scored one goal and provided two assists, Dawn reports.

Milan’s fast start

Milan opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute, with Christian Pulisic scoring a header. Six minutes later, Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead. Inter reduced the deficit in the 22nd minute thanks to a goal from Alessandro Bastoni.

Milan scored their third goal before the break, as Moreira converted a free kick. The victory was Milan’s fourth consecutive win over Inter.

After the match, Milan moved up to fourth place in the standings. The team has four fewer points than the leaders, Lazio and Inter, who have 25 points each. Roma are in third place with 24 points.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Roma score five goals in Udine

In another match of the round, Roma defeated Udinese 5-2 away from home. By the 37th minute, the Romans were leading 4-0. Bryan Cristante opened the scoring in the 10th minute and later assisted Rodrigo Mori, who scored the second goal. Donyell Malen scored his eighth goal of the Serie A season, while Evan Ndicka headed in after a corner.

In the second half, Nicolò Zaniolo and Matteo Palma scored for Udinese. However, Daniele Ghilardi set the final score by scoring his first Serie A goal. “If we play like this, we have a chance. The championship is not easy, and it is good to remain in the title race,” Cristante said.

Bologna also beat Monza 2-1 and moved up to ninth place. Tommaso Pobega and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Bologna, while Monza’s Patrick Cutrone missed a penalty late in the match.

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