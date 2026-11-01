Carrick set to manage Manchester United against Roma — The Guardian

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick, The Guardian reports, is set to remain in charge for the Champions League match against Roma. The game will take place on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

Winless run

On the eve of the match, United lost 0-2 to Chelsea. Following this defeat, the team has not recorded a single win in nine matches and has made its worst start to a season since 1988.

Manchester United are in 17th place in the Premier League with seven points. The club are separated from the relegation zone only by goal difference.

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Situation to be reviewed during the break

According to the publication, football director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada discussed the future of 45-year-old Carrick at the club's training base last Monday. The executives decided to give the coach an opportunity to improve the team's results.

Carrick's work is planned to be assessed again during the international break after the next round of Premier League fixtures. In it, Manchester United will host Aston Villa next Sunday.

The Guardian also notes that if Carrick is dismissed, Wilcox's priority candidate is Eddie Howe. Recruitment director Christopher Vivell, according to the publication, highly rates Julian Nagelsmann.

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