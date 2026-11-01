Lebanon’s rugby league team defeated France in extra time under the golden-point rule at a World Cup match at Western Sydney Stadium in Australia. Abbas Miski scored the decisive try after an error by French player Arthur Mourgue, who attempted to continue the attack with a chip-and-chase kick.

As ABC News Australia reports, France were trailing by two points late in regulation time. Mourgue then kicked a two-point field goal that sent the game into extra time.

Extra-time finish

In the first period of extra time, France’s César Rougé landed a one-point kick, but the score was disallowed because of an infringement involving an escorting player. After that, Lebanon’s Alex Conti missed a long-range penalty kick, and the ball went to Mourgue.

The French player did not keep possession but tried to organise a continuation of the attack. His chip-and-chase attempt ended in an error, which Miski capitalised on by grounding the ball in the in-goal area to bring Lebanon victory.

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Reaction from the team and fans

After the match, Lebanon captain Alex Twal said the team includes plumbers, electricians, foremen and builders who came to compete against some of the world’s best players. He also praised Miski, who usually plays as a winger but played in the second row in this match.

The match, for which around 30,000 tickets were available, sold out several weeks before the game. Most tickets were bought by Tonga and Samoa supporters, but representatives of Sydney’s Lebanese diaspora also came to the stadium with flags and traditional drums.

Lebanon is currently ineligible to take part in future tournaments after its status was downgraded to an affiliate member of the International Rugby League. Therefore, this match may be the Cedars’ last World Cup appearance in the near future.

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