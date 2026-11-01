England’s Rugby Football League (RFL) has announced the creation of the One Game, One England panel to prepare a plan for developing the game after England’s men’s and women’s teams failed to progress beyond the group stage of the Rugby League World Cup. Former Great Britain captain Paul Sculthorpe, retiring England women’s captain Jodie Cunningham and former international Adrian Morley will take part in its work, BBC Sport reports.

England’s men’s team won two of their three group-stage matches and finished with a points difference of +86, but that was not enough to reach the play-offs. Their elimination was finally confirmed after Tonga defeated Samoa 20-18.

Player development plan

The panel will continue work that the RFL began earlier this year as part of the One Game, One England initiative. Its aim is to create a player development system from grassroots sport and academies through to the international competition level.

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New RFL chief executive Ian Nolan said that a demanding travel schedule, the tournament format and injuries could not be excuses for failing to reach the play-offs. According to him, the review will also cover television rights, finding a balance between audience reach and revenue, and attracting new fans. The tournament was criticised over pay-TV broadcasts on Premier Sports.

Gap with Australia

England’s women’s team fielded a young squad: the team’s average age was 21, and 11 players had completed the Diploma in Sporting Excellence programme. At the same time, England’s Women’s Super League is effectively an amateur competition, while their Australian opponents play in the professional NRL Women’s Premiership.

Men’s head coach Brian McDermott stressed the need to strengthen the domestic championship structure. He noted that clubs in New South Wales have around six teams at different age levels, whereas Super League clubs struggle to field even three squads with players in key positions. Nolan said the panel’s decisions may require the support of the entire game, and the results of the changes are expected over four, eight or 10 years.

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