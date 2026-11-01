The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian Samson Adamu as the organization’s new secretary general, Channel NewsAsia reports. Since March, he had been serving in the role on an acting basis following the resignation of Véron Mosengo-Omba.

Candidate selection

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said the appointment was preceded by a comprehensive selection process. Information about the vacancy was widely circulated, and several candidates were interviewed.

Véron Mosengo-Omba left the position of CAF secretary general and later became president of the football federation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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Experience at CAF

Adamu has worked at the Confederation of African Football for eight years. During this period, he served as director of competitions and as director of tournaments and events.

Previous CAF secretaries general included representatives of three generations of the Egyptian Fahmy family. Murad Fahmy held the position from 1961 to 1982, his son Mostafa Fahmy from 1982 to 2010, and his grandson Amr Fahmy from 2017 to 2019.

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