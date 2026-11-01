Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, after a 6:1 victory over Deportivo Alavés, called his first El Clásico in Madrid, Spain, probably his best win in charge of the Catalan club. In that match, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4:0, Interia Sport reports.

Flick's hundredth victory

The German specialist has led Barcelona since the 2024/25 season and has already secured 100 wins with the team. According to him, when he started the job, he hoped to remain in the position for 100 matches. Flick noted that he has good memories of many games, but particularly highlighted his first El Clásico victory at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

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Two goals by Lewandowski

Real Madrid had the advantage in the first half of that match, while Kylian Mbappé was caught offside eight times. After the break, Robert Lewandowski scored two goals in a short period of time. The Polish forward also had an opportunity to complete a hat-trick but did not convert the chance.

Barcelona won the match 4:0 and later claimed the Spanish championship, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

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