The Ukrainian national team secured its first medal at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2026 in Senegal. The first medalist on the national team was judoka Khazar Heydarov, who competes in the under-66-kg weight class.

The Ukrainian athlete began his tournament run in the quarterfinals, where he confidently defeated Senegal’s Matar Diop. In the semifinal match, Heydarov defeated Hungarian judoka Nimrod Mildner, thereby guaranteeing Ukraine at least a silver medal. In the decisive bout for Olympic gold, the Ukrainian athlete will face Canada’s Anes Mati.

This was reported by “Glavkom.”

Russian track and field athletes have been barred from competing in the Youth Olympic Games, which are taking place this fall in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

“Suspilne Sport” will not broadcast the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. However, the competitions will be available to watch on the “Suspilne Sport” platform and on local “Suspilne” television channels.

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