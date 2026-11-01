England exit Rugby League World Cup after Tonga win — The Guardian

England's national team have been eliminated from the men's Rugby League World Cup after Tonga defeated Samoa 20:18 in Sydney, Australia. The England team finished their tournament campaign due to an inferior points difference.

Tonga vs Samoa match

The Tonga-Samoa match took place at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. Tonga won by two points, but this result was not enough for England to continue competing at the World Cup.

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Required points difference

Brian McDermott's team needed Tonga to beat Samoa by at least 47 points to advance. The final two-point margin did not allow this condition to be met.

According to The Guardian, this is the first time in history that neither England nor Great Britain will reach the tournament's top four.

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