Fourteen-year-old powerlifter Andre Smith from East London, South Africa, broke the world record in his age category in the bench press. The teenager pressed 122.5 kg.

Record bench press

TimesLIVE reports on the athlete’s achievement. In a photo caption, the publication states that Smith set a world record in his age category by performing a bench press with a 122.5 kg barbell.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The article is headlined about siblings from a city known as KuGompo City. In the subheading, TimesLIVE refers to teenagers achieving success in powerlifting thanks to the bench press. In an additional description of the publication, they are called teenagers from East London.

TimesLIVE publication

The article was prepared by TimesLIVE senior journalist Gill Gifford. The publication published it on November 1, 2026. The available description of the article separately emphasizes Andre Smith’s record result.

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