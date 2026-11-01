English jockey Ryan Moore, riding Benvenuto Cellini, won the Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland Racecourse in Kentucky, United States, for a record sixth time. In the race with a prize fund of £3.7 million ($5 million), he finished three-quarters of a length ahead of James Doyle on Map Of Stars, who took second place, BBC Sport reports.

O'Brien's eighth victory

Diamond Necklace, another horse trained by Ireland's Aidan O'Brien, finished third. For O'Brien, this was a record eighth victory in the Breeders' Cup Turf. Before the start, Benvenuto Cellini was the favourite at odds of 3-1.

O'Brien praised Benvenuto Cellini's class and Moore's riding during the race. According to him, the jockey remained calm, allowed rivals to move ahead early on, and then executed the decisive surge precisely. Moore chose Benvenuto Cellini over his stablemate Diamond Necklace, which had previously finished third in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

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Sovereignty wins the Classic

Four-year-old Sovereignty won the Breeders' Cup Classic under Venezuelan jockey Junior Alvarado. The horse is trained by American Bill Mott. Last year, Sovereignty did not race because of a fever, but this time he finished ahead of, among others, Japan's Forever Young, which was seeking a second consecutive victory but finished fifth.

Alvarado called the victory with Sovereignty spectacular and thanked the Godolphin team for the opportunity to continue training the horse. Benvenuto Cellini's dam, Newspaperofrecord, also won the Breeders' Cup in 2018.

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