Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski scored a goal and provided an assist in Chicago Fire's away match against the Colorado Rapids in the United States during the MLS regular season. Chicago Fire won 4:2, Interia Sport reports.

Goal after coming on as a substitute

Lewandowski started the game on the bench and came onto the pitch with the score at 2:2. In the 74th minute, he received a pass from Filip Zinkernagel, burst into the penalty area and struck the ball into the net from a tight angle. This goal ended the run of eight matches without scoring that the Polish forward had before the match against the Colorado Rapids.

Late in the game, Lewandowski also took part in the visitors' fourth goal. In the 88th minute, he passed to Puso Dithejane, who set the final score.

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Match progress

The Colorado Rapids opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after a shot by Morgan Whittaker. Chicago Fire equalised before the break thanks to Jonathan Bambi. In the second half, Bamba scored his second goal in the 56th minute, but two minutes later Paxten Aaronson restored parity — 2:2.

Besides Lewandowski, Bamba, who scored twice, and Dithejane found the net for Chicago Fire. In their next match, the team will play at home against Columbus Crew.

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