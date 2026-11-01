The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream 68:63 in the seventh game of the WNBA Finals series in San Francisco, United States, and became league champions for the first time. The team, which joined the WNBA in 2025, won the title in its second season.

Williams scores 30 points

French basketball player Gabby Williams scored 30 points in the decisive game at the Chase Center arena. She scored 28 of them after halftime. More than two minutes before the end of the game, Williams made a three-point shot that gave the Valkyries the lead for good, Anadolu Agency reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First Game 7 of the Finals

Atlanta led 30:24 after the first half. In the third quarter, Golden State responded with a 21:14 run and took the lead before the final 10 minutes. Kia Stokes collected 13 rebounds, while Veronica Burton made two free throws late in the game to seal the victory.

The Valkyries won the Finals series 4:3. This game was the first Game 7 in WNBA Finals history after the championship series was expanded to a best-of-seven format in 2025. The Atlanta Dream failed to win their first title.

Read us on