Taiwanese weightlifter Chen Guan-ling won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the women’s 57kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China. Taipei Times reports.

Combined total result

In the snatch, the 21-year-old athlete failed her first attempt at 90kg, but lifted the weight on her second attempt. Her third-attempt lift of 93kg was unsuccessful. Her result of 90kg earned her a bronze medal in the discipline.

In the clean and jerk, Chen Guan-ling successfully lifted 117kg, 119kg and 125kg. She received a silver medal for her clean and jerk result and won another silver for her combined total of 215kg.

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Previous performances and Olympic qualification

Earlier this year, the weightlifter won bronze at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan. She then recorded 95kg in the snatch and 122kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 217kg. At the 2024 World Championships, the athlete won one silver and two bronze medals.

Taiwan sent eight men and eight women to the current World Championships. The tournament runs through November 8 and offers ranking points for qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. However, the women’s 57kg category is not among the six Olympic weight categories at those Games.

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