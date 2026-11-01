FC Porto defeated Estoril 4-0 at home in the 10th round of the Portuguese championship. Francesco Farioli's team secured their tenth consecutive league victory and maintained a perfect record since the start of the season. Oscar Pietuszewski was not included in the squad for the match, Interia Sport reports.

A goal in the fourth minute

The hosts opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Victor Froholdt. Before the break, Porto had several more chances to extend their lead, but the first half ended 1-0.

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Three goals after the break

Porto scored three more times in the second half. In the 64th minute, Borja Sainz converted a pass from Gabri Veiga. Andre Silva made it 3-0 in the 70th minute, and four minutes later Veiga scored himself to set the final score.

Before the match against Estoril, Porto had 27 points after nine rounds and were five points ahead of Benfica. The 4-0 victory was Farioli's team's biggest win in the current championship.

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