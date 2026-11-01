Stormers rout Ulster to reach URC top 4 — TimesLIVE

Rugby club Stormers on October 31 routed Ulster in a United Rugby Championship match at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, securing a place in the tournament’s top four, TimesLIVE reports.

Match in Cape Town

The match took place on October 31. In a photo caption, TimesLIVE states that Stormers player Sibusiso Senatla was tackled during the game by Ulster rugby players Martin Molony and Henry Walker. Senatla represented the Stormers, while Molony and Walker represented Ulster. The photo was taken at Cape Town Stadium.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assessment of Ulster’s performance

TimesLIVE columnist Mark Keohane wrote that Ulster put up worthy resistance but did not have sufficient quality in its 23-player matchday squad to remain more than competitive for an hour. This is the columnist’s assessment of the course of the match.

The TimesLIVE article was published on November 1, 2026, after the match in Cape Town.

Read us on