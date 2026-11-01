On October 31, Barcelona thrashed Deportivo Alaves 6-1 at Camp Nou in Spain in a match of the 11th round of La Liga. Thanks to this victory, Hansi Flick’s team returned to first place in the standings, Interia Sport reports.

Four goals before the break

The hosts opened the scoring as early as the eighth minute: Raphinha finished an attack after a pass from Fermin Lopez. In the 23rd minute, Lopez himself scored after receiving a pass from Lamine Yamal and shooting from a tight angle.

Barcelona scored twice more before the break. In the 41st minute, Raphinha completed his brace after benefiting from a pass by Fermin Lopez. In first-half stoppage time, Yamal made it 4-0 with a long-range strike after a pass from Joao Cancelo.

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Yamal’s brace and Gordon’s goal

In the 64th minute, Yamal scored his second goal of the match. The referee initially called offside, but changed the decision after a VAR review and awarded the goal. In the 81st minute, substitute Anthony Gordon scored the Catalans’ sixth goal.

Alaves responded in the 84th minute: Mariano Diaz intercepted the ball after Rodri lost it in midfield, beat Gerard Martin and overcame Joan Garcia. According to the source, Barcelona had possession for 74% of the playing time and registered 13 shots compared with seven by their opponents.

Before the match against Alaves, the Catalan club suffered two defeats: 2-4 to PSG in the Champions League and 1-2 to Real Madrid in El Clasico. Next week, Barcelona are set to play Aston Villa in the Champions League and then Atletico in the Spanish championship.

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