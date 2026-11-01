Driver Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole position with Ferrari in qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico. The seven-time world champion beat Mercedes driver George Russell by 0.009 seconds, BBC Sport reports.

First pole in more than three years

For Hamilton, this is his first pole since the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix — three years and three months have passed since then. Hamilton and Russell went out early for their first attempts in the final qualifying segment. They then watched as their rivals tried, but failed, to beat them.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc was 0.119 seconds slower than him. Max Verstappen was fastest after two sectors of his lap and was in contention for pole, but locked his wheels at the hairpin in the stadium section of the track and spoiled his attempt.

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Antonelli will start fourth

Kimi Antonelli qualified fifth, behind Leclerc and Verstappen. However, the Italian will start the race from fourth position because of Verstappen's one-place grid penalty.

Antonelli can clinch the world championship title in Sunday's race. Only a Russell victory with Antonelli finishing below ninth place, or a Hamilton victory provided the Italian scores no points, can prevent this.

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