Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has found himself at the centre of a dispute over a commission payment of R1.25 million. As TimesLIVE reports, the dispute is linked to Mosimane's move to Iranian football club Esteghlal. In its headline, the publication estimates the amount claimed at approximately $75,000.

Agent's claim

Football agent Hamed Ghadiri is demanding access to case materials and bank statements as part of a claim for R1.25 million. TimesLIVE describes this as a commission dispute, while the request for documents is part of that claim.

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Parties to the dispute

A sports management company run by the coach's wife, Moira Tlagale, is also involved in the dispute. In its photo caption, the publication states that the disagreement concerns the agent, Mosimane and this company.

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