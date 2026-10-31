Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek scored a goal and provided an assist in a Qatar championship match in which Al-Duhail defeated Al-Wakrah 3:1. As Interia Sport reports, the 32-year-old striker scored his second goal of the current season.

Goal in the first half

Al-Duhail opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Piatek received a pass inside the penalty area and struck a precise, powerful shot. The match ended 3:1, while the Pole also assisted Sekou Yansane, who scored his team’s third goal.

After eight rounds, Al-Duhail have 18 points and are third in the table. The team have the same number of points as leaders Al-Sadd and Al-Rayyan, who are second.

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Return to league matches

At the start of the season, Piatek was not included in the squad for league matches due to changes in Qatar league rules that limited the number of foreign footballers on the pitch. During this period, he played only in cup competitions.

In October, the striker returned to the squad for league fixtures. In his first match after that, against Al-Shamal, he also recorded a goal and an assist, while Al-Duhail won 4:0.

According to the outlet, since Jan Urban was appointed head coach of the Poland national team, Piatek has played two matches for the national side. The next national team squad for the November Nations League matches is due to be announced on November 6.

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