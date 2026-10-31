Rangers defeated Aberdeen 1-0 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park in Scotland to reach the tournament final. The only goal in the 83rd minute was scored by Ryan Naderi, who turned James Penrice's shot into the net from close range.

As The Guardian reports, Aberdeen allowed their opponents only one shot on target in the first half. After the break, Derek McInnes' team increased the pressure, while Aberdeen goalkeeper Marius Müller saved several efforts from the opposition.

Decisive goal late in the match

Before the goal, Badredine Bouanani rolled the ball back to Penrice, who struck towards goal. Naderi changed the ball's trajectory and beat Müller. It was the striker's eighth goal of the season.

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Aberdeen had opportunities on the counterattack: Kevin Nisbet headed wide, and late in the match his effort after a corner went over the crossbar. At the same time, Rangers attacked much more often in the second half: Kevin Celsi missed with a header from six yards, while Bouanani and Nicolas Raskin were unable to beat Müller.

Rangers' statistical advantage

Rangers had 54% possession compared with Aberdeen's 46%. The team registered 25 shots, five of them on target; their opponents had nine shots and two on target. Rangers also took 10 corners, while Aberdeen had five.

In the final, Rangers will play the winner of the other semi-final between Hearts and Hibernian. Before the match against Aberdeen, the team had gone 10 consecutive matches without defeat.

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